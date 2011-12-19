Justice Court: December 19, 2011 session

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 19 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court. There was a backlog in releasing the dispositions but the court has now caught up through January. They will continue to be reported in coming editions until the dispositions are as up-to-date as possible.

Bruno Laurentino Da Silva of Bel Air, Maryland was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $55 for a vehicle lights violation.

Robert Devoe of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $55 for a vehicle lights violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Victoria M. Gagliardo of Dix Hills was fined $75 plus $85 for operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Raymond J. Hulse of Orient was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding, 41 mph in a 25-mph zone. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Anne M. Resnik of Brooklyn was fined $1,000 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated, reduced from aggravated DWI. She received three years’ probation and had her license revoked for six months. An ignition interlock device was ordered by the court. Charges of failure to keep to the right and lane, turn signal and right-of-way violations were dismissed.

Craig M. Hinck of Bohemia was fined $100 for anchoring a boat in a prohibited area.

Eleven cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — eight at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and three at the court’s request.