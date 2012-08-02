Justice Court: Cases adjudicated at the November 21 session

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 21 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will continue to appear in future issues.

Andrew J. Crittenden of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He completed 52 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. A charge of driving at an imprudent speed was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $50. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

Michael J. Lisowy of Mattituck was fined $350 plus $75 for violation of an environmental conservation law — no HDDV inspection.

Isa M. Peguero of the Bronx was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Katherine J. Theohary of Poughkeepsie, New York was fined $50 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Four defendants were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court. Nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.