The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the November 7, 2011 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Judge Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will appear in future issues.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

A driving while intoxicated charge against John W. Cato of Cutchogue was reduced to driving while ability impaired and he was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260. He received a 90-day license suspension. Charges of driving with a suspended registration and no inspection certificate, violation of miscellaneous rules and an insurance violation were dismissed.

Jacqueline R. Clint of East Hampton was fined $75 plus $85 for a lane violation.

Maria H. Foley of Southampton was fined $100 plus $85 for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

A charge of DWI against Bryan A. Latham of New York City was reduced to DWAI and he was fined $300 plus $260. Mr. Latham completed 100 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. A stop sign violation was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $50. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Michael J. Morris of New York City was fined $50 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

A DWI charge against Jamie S. Stevenson of Oakland, California was reduced to DWAI and he was fined $300 plus $260. Mr. Stevenson completed 42 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. A lane violation was reduced to a parking violation and he was fined $50. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Christine L. Wagner of New York City was fined $500 plus $400 for DWI. She received a one-year conditional discharge and her license was revoked for six months. An ignition interlock device was ordered by the court. A lane violation and charge of failure to keep to the right were dismissed.

Three defendants failed to appear in court. Fifteen cases were adjourned until later dates either at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

A speeding charge against Erica E. Steindl of East Marion was reduced to an equipment violation and she was fined $100 plus $55.

Six cases were adjourned — one by mutual consent and five at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.