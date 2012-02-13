Island eighth grader to shoot in regional Lions Club free throw competition

Shelter Island eighth grader Peter Kropf will be at the free throw line on Saturday in Deer Park looking to advance to statewide competition by sinking more basketballs in the net than any other player.

The free throw competition is sponsored by the Lions Club and entry into the regional competition was achieved first by scoring in a local meet in Peconic two weeks ago where he hit 22 out of 25 shots. Then he competed at McGann-Mercy High School in Riverhead last weekend, sinking 19 of his 25 shots.

Results will be reported when available.