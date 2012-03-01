Island Calendar: Week of March 1, 2012

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays,1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

“Celebration of Life,” Cheryl Hannabury Memorial Cocktail Party and live auction, Ram’s Head Inn, 6 to 9 p.m. $35, tickets available at the door.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

“Celebrating Schubert: A Winter Journey,” Linda Betjeman (piano) and Mel Mendelssohn (baritone), Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Donations welcome.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Home Care Course, sponsored by SCAC, Senior Activity Center, 7 to 9 p.m. One-week course continues through Friday, March 9. Free. To register, call 749-1059.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Shelter Island Library re-opens, 10 a.m.

Women’s Community Club luncheon, Fellowship Hall, Presbyterian Church. 12 noon. Speaker: Jim Colligan, “Animal Photography.”

Introduction to making silver jewelry, Recreation Department three-week program, Youth Center. $120, including materials (PMC) and use of tools. 12:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Cinema 114, “Finian’s Rainbow,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Introduction to Kendo, Recreation Department eight-week program, Youth Center, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Instruction is free; $40 is the cost of the bamboo sword. Call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. to register.

Community Folk Jam, Sylvester Manor. A weekly jam open to everyone. Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m. Free. Contact Brian Dolphin, 646-408-7151.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Pampered Chef fundraiser, to benefit Shelter Island School senior class, school Home and Careers Room, 7 p.m. RSVP to Mark Palios 749-0302, extension 405, before March 5.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 5: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

March 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.