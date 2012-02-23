Island Calendar: Week of February 23, 2012

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library, Thursdays, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays,1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

“A Lightness of Being,” a retreat for women led by Betty Hill Crowson, Presbyterian Church, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 749-0805 to pre-register. $65 includes coffee, snacks and lunch.

Wildlife Refuge Tour, a walk through the woodlands and fields of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 1 to 4 p.m. Pre-register with Mashomack Preserve at 749-1001. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. (Raindate, Sunday, February 26 at 9 a.m.)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

AARP Tax Aide Prep, individual tax assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 for an appointment. Continues every Monday through April 9. Free.

Shelter Island Library closes, 1 p.m., for construction. Re-opens March 6.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Movies @ the Library, “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” Center firehouse, 7 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 24: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

February 27: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

February 27: Shelter Island Fire District, Main firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

February 27: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

February 28: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 28: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

February 29: Zoning Board hearing, 7:30 p.m.

February 29: Shelter Island School budget session, school library, 6:30 p.m.