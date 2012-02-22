Island businesses: Coecles Harbor names new service manager

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard has announced that David Doody has joined the team as service manager.

Mr. Doody is well known to yachtsmen and the marine industry in the Northeast and brings a vast store of knowledge in both power and sail as well as over 60,000 sea miles to the position, according to the marina.

“CHMB is thrilled to have someone of David’s experience and reputation join our team in a management role. He will be a huge asset in our never-ending effort to be the best we can be,” said John Needham, president and co-owner with brother Peter Needham since 1987.

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard is a full service facility on unspoiled Coecles Harbor on Shelter Island, with a well established reputation for excellence in all aspects of boat maintenance, repair and restoration, according to the company’s announcement.

“CHMB is privileged to care for some of the most beautiful and well-loved yachts in the Northeast and the immaculately maintained grounds and facilities offer a swimming pool as well as transient and seasonal dockage, moorings and sundries,” the company said.

The boatbuilding division, CH Marine, is the builder of the Shelter Island 30 and 38 Runabouts (hull numbers 51 and 52 under construction and launching soon) as well as custom designs.

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard is at 18 Hudson Avenue on Shelter Island, New York 11964. Its website is www.chmb.net . Call 631-749-0700 for information or email ddoody@chmb.net