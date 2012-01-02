House exceeding livable-space limit proposed on West Neck waterfront

Richard Tarlow has asked the Town Board for permission to exceed the zoning code’s 6,000-square-foot limit on living space to build a 10,431 square foot house including a three-car garage and two swimming pools on a 1.9-acre waterfront property at 29 Nostrand Parkway, adjacent to his current residence.

A house and garage on the property were removed in late 2011.

The Town Board reviewed the application for completeness on Tuesday at its work session. The board was expected at its formal meeting on Friday to schedule a public hearing on the application. It was filed in October by Mr. Tarlow’s architect, Daniel Butler.