Historical Society names new executive director, Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson takes reins in March

Long-time Shelter Island resident Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson, 57, is returning to the Island full-time as executive director of the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson and her family have maintained an Island home since 1954. She relocated to Palm Beach County in 1990 to open Tiffany & Co. as vice president.

Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson was tapped by the SIHS board this week to succeed Pat Mundus, who resigned as executive director in November after two years

Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson was one of 20 applicants for the job, according to SIHS Board Vice President Janet D’Amato.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Ms. D’Amato said.

Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson joined the SIHS board just a few months agoT and will now have to resign as she assumes the paid position of executive director.

In her frequent visits back to Shelter Island, she said she became interested in the work of the Historical Society and wanted to get involved but hadn’t envisioned then that the executive director’s position would open.

“I can’t wait,” she said of returning to the Island to start the job full-time March 1. In the interim, she has been working from her Florida home, she said.

The new executive director is a native New Yorker. “I have travelled many places and Shelter Island has always held a special place in my heart,” she said. “I had the privilege of spending many summers here to enjoy boating, clamming, crabbing, gardening and, most importantly, building friendships that have lasted many years.”

She said one of her goals is to “ensure that the Island’s multiple stories continue to be shared with those whose families have been here for generations, recent residents and those yet to come. Growing up on the Island has had a huge influence on my life and I hope that through my role with SIHS I may help to instill the appreciation and love for the Island that I have to the next generation. I’m thrilled that I will once again be able to call Shelter Island home.”

Ms. Breiner-Lawrenson has more than 30 years of experience in the high-end retail and non-profit management fields and has served on numerous boards and committees. She has held positions as development director, executive director and consultant for cultural, environmental, schools, churches and social service nonprofit organizations. Her expertise includes strategic planning, marketing and community relations, fundraising, business development, recruitment and training programs. She has successfully designed and implemented fundraising campaigns with goals of between $2 and $6 million.

She majored in anthropology at SUNY Stony Brook. She has been living with her daughter in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Shelter Island. She envisions continuing many trips between New York and Florida as her daughter is continuing to work there as a paralegal, she said.

But Shelter Island will be her base, especially in warm months when the Historical Society is busiest.