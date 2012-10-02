Highway union, town agree on 3-year contract

The town and the union representing town highway workers reached agreement on a three-year contract last week.

Announcing the agreement last Thursday afternoon, February 2, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said the deal would be retroactive to cover 2011, when the previous contract expired, this year and 2013. It will freeze wages in its first year, offer a 1.5-percent increase this year and a 2-percent increase in its third year.

The agreement calls for new hires — after the deal ratified — to assume 20 percent of the cost of their health insurance premiums, up from the current 15 percent, Mr. Dougherty said.

Employees also will get a one-time $500 payment not linked to their salaries as part of the deal, the supervisor said.

Mr. Dougherty praised the highway workers’ representative Dave Clark with whom he said he had negotiated, as well as Town Attorney Laury Dowd and Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who were part of the town’s negotiating team.

Mr. Dougherty signed the stipulation of agreement last Thursday afternoon. Mr. Clark couldn’t be reached for comment this week.

In an email to those involved in the talks, the supervisor thanked “all hands for a productive but very vigorous negotiation of this agreement, particularly Dave Clark and his negotiating team, Chris Lewis and Laury Dowd, as well as Mark [Ketcham] and Jay” Card, the previous and current superintendent of highways.

The Town Board voted 4-1 on Friday, February 3 to authorize the supervisor to execute a contract with the Highway Benevolent Association. Councilman Paul Shepherd voted “no” because, he has argued, it’s unfair for the town to require new non-union employees to pay 25 percent of their health care costs while union employees pay less and at differing levels; police union employees pay nothing.

Meanwhile, school, police and Civil Service employees both in town government and the school district are working without contracts because they’ve all expired.

Talks at the school to renew contracts with teachers and other staff members are underway. The town’s contract with the CSEA, covering 10 clerical and inspection workers, expired December 31, 2011.