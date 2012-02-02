Highway union and town agree on 3-year contract, Dougherty says

Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced during an interview on WLNG radio Thursday afternoon that the town and the union representing town highway workers had reached agreement on a 3-year contract.

He said the deal will be retroactive to cover 2011, when the previous contract expired, this year and 2013. It will freeze wages in its first year, offer a 1.5-percent increase this year and a 2-percent increase in its third year, he said.

The deal calls for new hires after the deal is signed and ratified to assume 20 percent of the cost of their health insurance premiums, up from the current 15 percent, Mr. Dougherty said.

Employees also will get a one-time $500 payment not linked to their salaries as part of the deal, the supervisor said.

Mr. Dougherty praised the highway workers’ representative Dave Clark with whom he said he had negotiated. Mr. Dougherty said he would be signing the stipulation of agreement Thursday afternoon.

Check the February 16 Reporter for details.