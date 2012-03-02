Goose hit by vehicle on Island is recovering thanks to passersby

Thanks to the efforts of a Shelter Island couple who are animal lovers, Honk, a Canadian goose, is recovering from serious injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in front of Cackle Hill Farm January 20.

Carrie and Bob Hall spotted the goose in the roadway and were able to lure it to the roadside and take it to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays with the help of Islander Pat Bastible.

The goose sustained head trauma and serious injuries to his chest cavity and he had to spend days on intravenous antibiotics, nutrition and fluids. He’s making solid progress, but it will be a long while before he’s able to be released back into the wild.

Meantime, the couple are campaigning for contributions to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, a nonprofit organization dependent on individual donors for most of its $350,000 annual budget. For information on contributing to the center, click here.

For the complete story of the rescue, see the Reporter on February 9.