From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 Years Ago

Impact of regional drought on Island remains uncertain

Shelter Island residents were awaiting another Suffolk County Department of Health Services check to determine whether drought conditions in the Northeast would result in having to impose water restrictions for the summer. Not surprisingly because of the influx of summer residents and visitors, summers are the time of highest water demand, but also, groundwater is usually at the lowest point of the year.

The county checks test wells quarterly to assess conditions that lead to decisions about what restrictions to impose. By late March 2002, it was anticipated that the town would not issue new permits for underground irrigation systems or allow operations of existing irrigation systems. The town would limit watering with garden houses to 30 minutes a day, except for new lawns that could be watered for an additional 15 minutes a day. Golf courses and public water suppliers would be required to monitor wells for salt water intrusion after each pumping cycle with results to be submitted to the Water Advisory Committee.

Postscript: The town imposed a moratorium on new automatic irrigation systems in 2002 and a ban on all automatic irrigation with well water takes effect September 1, 2013.

25 Years Ago

Sewer plant study to continue

The Zoning Board of Appeals was studying a proposal for a new sewage treatment plant for Shelter Island Heights. Installation was needed to comply with state Department of Environmental Conservation requirements. Despite some concerns from residents about noise, odors and other environmental concerns, the ZBA gave the go-ahead for construction at the proposed location adjacent to the North Ferry parking lot.

Merlon Wiggin of Peconic Associates made the case for the application, assuring that noise would be no louder than soft music or subdued conversation and said odors would be contained in the enclosed facility.

Postscript: The Heights Property Owners Corporation is currently talking with Greenport about tapping into the village’s recently upgraded sewer system. But Greenport officials and area environmentalists have argued that an underwater pipe carrying raw sewage could endanger water quality should there be a leak.

40 Years Ago

North Fork Bank to build here

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at Ketcham’s Corner (Menantic and West Neck Roads) for a North Fork Bank branch to replace a branch on Grand Avenue opened in 1968 that had outgrown its existing facility. The new facility would provide parking, drive-through banking and more office space.

Postscript: North Fork Bank has been acquired by Capital One and just a week ago Bridgehampton National Bank announced its plans to open a Shelter Island branch.

50 Years Ago

Griffing attacks press for biased reporting

Town supervisor Evans Griffing charged that two unnamed widely circulated papers led readers astray, reporting only one side of a debate over whether or not to curtail local justice courts in favor of Suffolk County district courts. Editorially, the Reporter opined that while it hurt to hear charges of unfair coverage aimed at the media, in this case, Mr. Griffing was right.

“We deplore those few publishers who willfully permit twisting and distortion of facts, whether through reporting only one side, through omission or any of the other devious means employed to accomplish a goal unfairly,” the editorial said.

Postscript: Today, the local justice court system remains in place on the East End.