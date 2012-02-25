Free-throw 8th grader advances to regional championships in March

Peter Kropf, 13, is sharpening up his free- throw skills for the Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Regional Championships to be held at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Deer Park on Saturday, March 10.

The Shelter Island eighth grader competed this winter in a local meet in Peconic at which he downed 22 of his 25 shots, qualifying him to move on to East End competition at McGann-Mercy High School, where he put 19 shots out of 25 through the hoop.

He’s hoping to score well in March so he can advance to the statewide competition to be held in the spring at a venue to be decided, according to his mother, Andrea Kropf.

Just to make it to regionals is a real accomplishment, Ms. Kropf said.

She and Peter’s dad, John Kropf, will be making the trip to Deer Park with camera in hand for an early morning competition slated for 9 a.m. on March 10.