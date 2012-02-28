Flashback: 1989 Little League All Stars

Linda Springer was the first to call in, identifying both coaches as Bill McGonegal on the left and Southold teacher Frank Arnold on the right. Brian Springer is the serious fellow, third from the left in the back row, and the tall All Star in the very back is Cori Cass. A third Shelter Islander, Craig Simes, is second from the right in the front row.

Jenn McGonegal Wissemann didn’t have any trouble recognizing her dad, Bill McGonegal, and her “little brother Larry — now 34 years old, married with two boys and a stockbroker in Manhattan,” who is third from the left in front. Jenn said her dad was very active in CYO and Little League in Southold — “He loved volunteering his time with the kids,” she said. “He passed away suddenly in 1991 at the age of 48 so many of these boys may remember him.”

Cara Cass identified all three of the Shelter Island All Stars, too.

Thanks to you all!