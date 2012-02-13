Environmental group opposes Shelter Island Heights-Greenport sewage link

The North Fork Environmental Council opposes an underwater pipeline that would enable the Shelter Island Heights Corporation to send sewage to the recently upgraded Greenport treatment plant. The Heights currently uses its own plant near the shoreline just west of the North Ferry terminal.

The NFEC made its stance known in a recent letter to Greenport Mayor David Nyce. Its members will discuss their reasoning at a meeting at Floyd Memorial Library in the village at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, February 13.

“It was a bad idea under the previous administration and is still a bad idea,” NFEC president Bill Toedter said in a telephone interview Monday morning.

The NFEC fears that any leak in the proposed underwater sewage pipeline could go undetected for a long time, posing a “ridiculously high” chance of serious water pollution. The only thing that has changed between the proposal that was considered during the administration of former Greenport mayor Dave Kapell a decade ago and today’s proposal is the cost, both for construction and insurance coverage, Mr. Toedter said. Both are higher.

NFEC is encouraging Greenport officials to look to the east and west of the village for new customers whose septic systems are in danger of failing and extending service on the North Fork rather than to Shelter Island, he said.

Mayor Nyce was expecting to attend tonight’s meeting. During a public Greenport Village Board work session in December, the mayor talked about the Heights Property Owners Corporation requesting a meeting to explore the idea of extending service to the Heights, the only part of Shelter Island that has a sewer system. He said then that the connection fee to handle an estimated 60,000 gallons of sewage per day from the Heights could cost the property owners corporation about $2.75 million.

“Whether or not it’s going to happen, who knows?” the mayor said then about the possibility of running a pipe beneath the channel from Shelter Island to Greenport. A feasibility study done about 10 years ago, when the Heights was facing the cost of major capital improvements at its sewage plant, concluded that underwater connection would be “wildly expensive.” The Heights opted to upgrade its plant instead.

“The proposed location of the pipe would come under a great deal of discussion,” the mayor said. “It’s not going to be a simple, clean, easy process. That’s why [the Heights Corporation] wants to start this with a general discussion.”

“This is in the very early stages,” Julie Ben-Susan, HPOC general manager, said about the current talks between the village and the Shelter Island organization. She said she would be unable to attend tonight’s meeting and hadn’t been aware of it. She said she would try to arrange for an HPOC representative to be at the session.

In 2003-04, the Heights commissioned an engineering feasibility study that indicated that the project was possible, she said.

“In light of possible regulations and environmental responsibilities surrounding the Peconic Bay Estuary,” Ms. Ben-Susan wrote in an email in December, “the Heights also commissioned a study to explore the possibility of routing the effluent up the hill to a leaching field in the woods at Shelter Island Country Club (Goat Hill) where it could recharge the aquifer. Both of these options are long term in nature, quite costly and would require an alliance with the Town of Shelter island and/or the Village of Greenport.”