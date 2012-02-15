Editorial: Spring light

It’s the dead of winter, only a little more than halfway through the long wait until a T-shirt and a pair of shorts are all you need to throw on to head out of the house.

It’s been an easy winter so far: kind of mild, most of the time, and aside from a couple of dustings, there’s been only one snowfall that required any plowing or shoveling and it all melted in a day.

No matter what the weather, the leafless landscape and the long nights can get hard to take. Very soon, though, the red maple buds will be swelling and already the late afternoons are sparkling with sunlight. Dusk at 4 p.m. is just a memory again and the miracle of longer days is upon us. Do those shorts still fit? Get on that diet fast if they don’t.