Editorial: Dangerous game

Setauket County Legislator Kara Hahn’s proposed law to halt county open space acquisitions for 90 days, trim down the program’s wish list and resume purchases only on a pay-as-you go basis must seem eminently reasonable to a lot of people who don’t know eastern Suffolk well.

As they see it, the economy has not recovered, the real estate market is in a slump and the county has to close a budget deficit by cutting expenses and seeking more revenues. Meanwhile, an open space bonding program has expired and revenues to pay for it are lower than anticipated. How can the county continue to spend millions protecting open space out east at a time like this?

No matter what’s happening with the economy, Suffolk County needs to protect open space for some very important reasons: For one thing, the tourism and second-home industries, which may be centered on the East End but benefit all Suffolk residents economically, would fade away if sprawl overtook the whole county. Secondly, sprawl would inevitably pollute the aquifer on which every Suffolk town and village depends for fresh water. On top of that, sprawl costs far more in municipal services than it ever yields in new tax revenues.

Time and again, Suffolk County’s voters have supported open space programs by margins of 70 percent and more in voter referenda. They are smarter than the small bloc of legislators who have been grumbling about them lately. The economy will recover someday. Miss the chance to preserve a key parcel now and it will be gone forever. There can be no “someday” once a parcel is lost. Now is precisely the time to buy open space because it will never be cheaper.

Ms. Hahn, elected last fall and now chair of the Environment, Planning and Agriculture Committee, may be grandstanding, trying to get attention and score political points with a grandiose bill. If a review of the county’s open space programs is in order, just do it; there is no need for a legislated moratorium.

Ms. Hahn should not play politics with a program that is vital to Suffolk’s future environmental and economic health. If passed, her bill could turn out to be the first step in a formal dismantling process that could leave the county’s nationally celebrated preservation effort crippled.