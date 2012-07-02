Dougherty re-elected chair of East End mayors, supervisors group

At its December meeting, the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association re-elected Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty as chairman and elected Quogue Mayor Peter Sartorius as vice chairman.

Mr. Dougherty commented, “I am gratified that my colleagues asked me to be chair for a third year and it is a privilege to work with such talented and hard-working men and women in identifying and addressing issues critical to the future of the East End of Long Island.”

The group’s initial 2012 meeting will be held at the Wolffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack on Wednesday, February 15 with Sagaponack’s Mayor Donald Louchheim as the host.

According to an announcement from the association, the members will be discussing the full repeal of the MTA payroll tax; burgeoning public employee health care costs; and the impact of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Counsel’s recommendation to the state opposing local government review of environmentally sensitive projects under SEQRA (the State Environmental Quality Review Act).

County and state legislators will be present to brief the group and participate in its discussions, according to the association.

The group’s meetings are open only to members and their guests.