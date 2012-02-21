Dog park wags its way a little closer to reality

A dog park where owners could let their pooches run free inside a fenced area is something the Town Board is willing to support as long as proponents can handle the details, maintain the facility and keep it from becoming a burden on taxpayers.

That was the message from Supervisor Jim Dougherty at Tuesday’s Town Board work session as he and board members talked about the idea with Robert Needham, who represents a group of dog owners who petitioned the board for a dog park last year. Mr. Needham has appeared before the board three times in recent months to revive the effort.

An overgrown town-owned 1.2-acre parcel on Manwaring Road, acquired when the town bought the old Shelter Island Nursery property through its open space program almost a decade ago, appeared to be the most likely option as the site — although Mr. Needham and his colleague, Jerry Berner, worried that it was too overgrown.

It can easily be cleared, board members pointed out. “That’s why God made heavy equipment,” said Councilman Paul Shepherd.

Other options discussed were Ice Pond Park and the former site of the Highway Department on Route 114.

A list of proposed rules for use of the park has been submitted to the board by Amber Anglin. Proponents would raise the money to put up cyclone fencing to create two enclosures, one for larger dogs and one for small dogs, Mr. Needham said.

Asked by audience member Will Anderson why the board was considering the idea, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said that “older people maybe can’t walk or exercise their dogs every day and can sit on a bench and be outside while their dog gets exercise.” Board members said the park would be a social amenity for people as much as a place for their dogs.

“Certainly the word ‘necessary’ doesn’t apply,” commented Councilman Peter Reich, “but that’s true of a lot of things.”

“I assume the town is in favor” of allowing a dog park somewhere, Mr. Needham said.

“If you come up with the organization and financing,” responded Supervisor Dougherty. He said the park should be operated like the West Neck Water District, the Shelter Island Country Club and Klenawicus Airport: by a private group that handles the details and the costs so headaches for the Town Board and impacts on taxpayers are minimal.

“The Town Board doesn’t want to get involved in it,” he said, and it didn’t want taxpayers to foot the bill.

Mr. Berner asked the board for a list of possible sites that an ad hoc committee could review — otherwise, he said, the decision-making process could drag on week after week. Mr. Dougherty answered there was no list. “This one is the only property” that has no open space restrictions, other conflicting uses or close-by neighbors.

While the Manwaring lot does have homes nearby, keeping some of its vegetation as screening would minimize its impact, board members said.

In the end, the board seemed a step closer to agreeing to the idea of offering the group a lease to create a dog park but details remained to be worked out. Mr. Reich noted that the park would have to be abandoned if the town found it needed the property for some other municipal use.

TURBINES, LAWN REPAIR

Also on Tuesday, the board:

• Heard from Councilwoman Chris Lewis that a new proposal to amend the zoning code’s restrictions on pre-existing, non-conforming businesses in residential zones is ready to be scheduled for a public hearing. (See story, page 3.)

• Agreed to Councilman Paul Shepherd’s suggestion that the town’s home occupancy law, which allows certain businesses to be operated in residential zones, should be amended to include lawn care repair shops.

• Heard Ken von der Heyden of Sag Harbor make a pitch for the installation of a small tidal generator in the race to the west of South Ferry. Mounted under a 16-by-14 foot float, it would be anchored off Mable’s Creek and the submerged turbine could generate 100KW of energy, enough to power 100 modest houses, he said. In exchange for the right to anchor on the bay bottom, Mr. von der Heyden promised a share of the profits made by selling electricity. It was suggested that Mr. von der Heyden present his ideas to the town’s Waterways Management Advisory Council at its March 5 meeting. A similar turbine was tested in the South Ferry channel in 2006 by its inventor. Problems maintaining its anchorage were an issue, according to Councilman Reich.