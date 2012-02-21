Dering Harbor Village Board: 3 proposed laws aired for second time

Three proposed local laws on navigation and surface water use, unsafe building conditions and public nuisances were re-introduced in public hearings held by the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees on Saturday morning, February 18, at Village Hall.

Originally aired last September, the regulations were put on the back burner, pending revisions and the incorporation of public comments. Because of the length of time that elapsed, the original proposals were formally aired again with Mayor Tim Hogue’s recommendation that the board allow only for further written comment but vote on the laws no later than the March meeting.

He is committed to moving forward on all three proposals, the mayor said.

Mr. Hogue commented briefly on each law. While public nuisances are not generally a problem in the village, he said, “There is nothing on the books that would allow us to intervene in situations” such as an accumulation of discarded materials and waste matter, graffiti, filthy swimming pools, dumping and 20 or so other potential violations referred to in the law.

Discussions last year at Town Board meetings about abandoned building sites prompted a second proposed village law on “unsafe and hazardous buildings and conditions,” which would permit the building inspector to determine if a given situation was a threat to public safety.

The third law on navigation and surface water use would establish regulations governing mooring sites and docks and would define the village’s area of jurisdiction.

With no comment from the only resident in attendance, the public hearings were adjourned.

For more details about the Village Board session, check upcoming issues of the Reporter.