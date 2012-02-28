Coach's report: boys varsity basketball team made good progress

This year, the Shelter Island Indians varsity boys basketball squad took another step forward in their quest to become more competitive in a league that has some very talented teams, Coach Jim Colligan reported in a season summary that will appear in the March 1 edition of the Reporter.

Although the team struggled at times, it did beat Smithtown Christian twice, as well as a tough Greenport team on the Indians’ home court, Coach Colligan said.

In addition, the Indians battled Pierson twice, losing by just four points on the road (45-41) and losing a hard fought game at home.

The Indians did struggle on offense at times, the coach reported, scoring 736 points during their 17-game schedule (averaging 43.3 points per game) while giving up 962 points (56.6 per game) to their opponents. The team finished with a 4-13 overall record.

The Indians held their opponents to just 40 points per game during their four victories. The team shot 32.4% from inside the arc, 28.6% from behind the arc and 60.3% from the foul line.

The individual team scoring leaders included Jimmy Read, who shot just under 40% in the 2-point area; Alex Graffagnino, who shot just over 36% from the 3-point area, and Nathan Mundy, who connected on 42 of 59 free throws (71%).

For more of Assistant Coach Jim Colligan’s season summary including team and player stats, see the March 1 edition of the Reporter.