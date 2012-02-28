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Coach's report: boys varsity basketball team made good progress

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LESLIE CZELADKO PHOTO | All-League player Jimmy Read floats above the court in Smithtown Christian game.This year, the Shelter Island Indians varsity boys basketball squad took another step forward in their quest to become more competitive in a league that has some very talented teams, Coach Jim Colligan reported in a season summary that will appear in the March 1 edition of the Reporter.

Although the team struggled at times,  it did beat Smithtown Christian twice, as well as a tough Greenport team on the Indians’ home court, Coach Colligan said.

In addition, the Indians battled Pierson twice, losing by just four points on the road (45-41) and losing a hard fought game at home.

The Indians did struggle on offense at times, the coach reported, scoring 736 points during their 17-game schedule (averaging 43.3 points per game) while giving up 962 points (56.6 per game) to their opponents.  The team finished with a 4-13 overall record.

The Indians held their opponents to just 40 points per game during their four victories.  The team shot 32.4% from inside the arc, 28.6% from behind the arc and 60.3% from the foul line.

The individual team scoring leaders included Jimmy Read, who shot just under 40% in the 2-point area; Alex Graffagnino, who shot just over 36% from the 3-point area, and Nathan Mundy, who connected on 42 of 59 free throws (71%).

For more of Assistant Coach Jim Colligan’s season summary including team and player stats, see the March 1 edition of the Reporter.