Bridgehampton Bank plans Shelter Island branch

Bridgehampton National Bank officials say the plan to locate a branch on Shelter Island.

They have been scouting for a Shelter Island location “for a while,” according to James Manseau, executive vice president and chief retail banking officer.

“We’ve heard a steady drumbeat” from Island residents wanting a BNB branch, Mr. Manseau said. “Shelter Island is not a huge money-maker for BNB,” he said, but the desire to open a branch an under-served community is part of the bank’s mission, he said.

Just when a branch might open here depends on working out a lease at the right site, gaining regulatory approval for a new branch and getting a building permit for work needed to convert the gallery space, Mr. Manseau said.

For more details, see the Reporter on Thursday, February 9.