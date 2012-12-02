Boys varsity hoopsters battle hard

It was a tough week for the hometown Indians on the hardwood, dropping two league games.

The team hosted Pierson, losing a hard-fought game, 52-40, on Tuesday, January 31. It lost to Ross, 65-45, on Friday, February 3.

The contest in Sag Harbor was much closer than the final score indicated, with the Indians enjoying a 23-21 halftime lead. Jimmy Read and Matt BeltCappellino combined for 17 of the team’s 23 first-half points, which included 7 for 8 shots from the foul line.

The game remained close throughout the third quarter, with the Whalers holding on to a 2-point lead, 33-31. But the visitors out-scored the Indians 19-9 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“The first half of this game was our best half of the season,” Coach Mike Mundy said.

The team shot 18 of 25 from the foul line or 72 percent. Give credit to Pierson for its superb defensive effort, especially in the second half. Alex Graffagnino, the Indian point guard, handled the pressure well, committing one turnover during the entire game.

Fatigue played a major factor in the final period. The Indians dressed only 7 players for the game, one of whom was under the weather and saw limited action.

Defensively, the Indians played hard. Spectators commented on the defensive intensity that the team displayed throughout the game.

The team’s leading scorer was BeltCappellino with 17 points. Read and Nathan Mundy each scored 9; Read also had an impressive 6 steals. The team had a season-high 15 steals.

ROSS DOUBLEHEADER

The team traveled to the Ross School on Friday, February 3 for a rare girls/boys varsity doubleheader. The highlight for that evening came at about 4:32 p.m. when senior Kelsey McGayhey scored her 1,000th career point, hitting a 14-foot jump shot from the left elbow.

Everyone rose to their feet to acknowledge McGayhey’s tremendous accomplishment. She became the first young lady in Shelter Island history to break that amazing barrier. She was presented with red roses by the boys varsity team and her parents.

It was a great moment in the school’s history and it was the result of more than four years of hard work. Congratulations to Kelsey, her family and friends, her teammates, her coaches, and to the loyal Shelter Island fans who had the pleasure of seeing history in the making. Everyone wishes the girls continued success throughout the season and into the playoffs.

After the girls posted another one in the “W” column, it was time for the boys to take the court.

The Indians struggled during the opening period, finding themselves down 16-4. During the second quarter, the team battled back and cut the deficit from 17 to 9 points. Myles Clark connected on two big 3-point shots during that span.

Nevertheless, the team trailed 30-20 at halftime. Senior Liam Chaskey from Ross was a major factor throughout the game, hitting on four 3-point shots and totaling a game-high 23 points.

During the second half, Chandler Olinkiewicz scored 9 of his game- and season-high 11 points. This was by far his best performance of the season.

On another positive note, JV players Drew Garrison and Riley Willumsen each hit big 3-point shots late in the game. In addition, Willumsen played a solid game at the point guard position, after Alex Graffagnino got into foul difficulties. Riley and Jimmy Read combined for 9 of the team’s 12 assists.

Ross is a talented team both offensively and defensively but will be graduating five seniors, three of whom are prime-time players.

The Indians have four league games remaining and hope to be competitive in all four.