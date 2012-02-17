Boys Basketball: Varsity boys win final at home

Just like an old-fashioned UNC-Duke game, Monday night’s varsity boys basketball game at Shelter Island School brought two teams on a court and made blue the popular color, along with purple socks worn by the Indians in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.

Smithtown Christian showed up late to the game but the 30-minute delay did not slow down the Shelter Island Indians. They collected a 68-54 victory over the Smithtown Christian Crusaders for their third league win and victory for their final home game of the season.

The game started with the Crusaders from Smithtown jumping out to an 8-4 advantage after some turnovers and second-shot opportunities. After an early timeout by Coach Mike Mundy, Jimmy Read took the floor like a man on a mission, scoring in a variety of ways, including second-chance shots and a few mid-range jumpers to lead the Indians on a 12-2 run and helping the Indians build to a 16-10 advantage by the end of one quarter.

That hot run for Shelter Island continued from four minutes left in the first quarter until four minutes left in the second quarter, with an 18-4 edge for the Indians to build their lead to 22-8. Finishing the first half with 10 points and 6 rebounds apiece were Jimmy Read and Hunter Starzee. The Indians went into halftime with a 35-17 lead.

Asked about Starzee’s play, Coach Mundy said, “I feel like Starzee was the catalyst for us tonight. He boxed out well, got down court when he had to and ran the floor well. Without him, that game would have been a lot different.”

Starzee finished with a double-double, collecting 12 rebounds and season-high 19 points all off the bench. It seemed that Smithtown Christian had no answer for him.

After a lackluster third quarter for the Indians in which the Crusaders outscored them 13-8, Mundy rallied his team and the Indians got back on track in the fourth, shifting to a high-scoring back-and-forth action that got the Shelter Island crowd buzzing.

In the action packed quarter, the two teams scored a total of 51 points. No run was more important than Starzee’s. He scored 7 straight points with a couple of layups and one massive 3-point shot from the corner that built the lead to 52-34 in favor of the Indians.

The Crusaders would not go quietly into the night. They cut the Indian lead back to 13 on a short run of their own. Then Alex Graffagnino hit a clutch three-pointer with 2:52 remaining to push the lead back to 16. The Indians did not look back.

The seniors who were being honored for their last home game each finished with double-digit scoring: Read had 13 points and one rebound shy of a double-double for the night and Graffagnino totaled 11 points.

Asked after the game how they felt to receive a nice ovation after leaving their home floor, Graffagnino said, “It was a nice feeling. I’m definitely going to miss it but it was a nice win.”

“It’s bittersweet,” said Read. “I knew it was my last game at home and I wanted to make it count. I’m happy it’s over but sad to leave,” Nathan Mundy added 12 points to the team effort on senior night for the Shelter Island Indians.