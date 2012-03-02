Boys Basketball: Southold breaks Shelter Island’s winning streak

A three-game winning streak that the boys varsity basketball team enjoyed was broken last Friday night, January 27, as the visiting Southold team posted a 46–40 win. It was a highly contested game through all four quarters but the defensive battle was won by Southold.

During the first half, the Shelter Island team shot extremely well from both the foul line, making 8 of 10, and from behind the arc, making 3 of 3. Unfortunately, the team struggled from inside the arc (the 2-point area), connecting on only 5 of 25 attempts.

Sophomore Nathan Mundy scored 10 of the team’s 27 points during the opening half of play. Junior Chandler Olinkiewicz hit a big buzzer-beating shot to cut Southold’s lead to just two points (29–27).

The Indians’ shooting woes continued in the second half, converting on just 4 of 24 shots from the field. Credit both defense and poor shot selection for the 5-to-2 advantage that Southold gained during the third quarter.

On the flip side of the coin, the Indians shot a season-high 86 percent from the foul line (12 of 14) and 57 percent from behind the 3-point line (4 of 7). Unfortunately, there were just too many scoring opportunities inside the lane that didn’t produce any points. The players know this has become an issue for the team.

Hopefully, the returning players on both the JV and varsity teams will be involved in a weight training program during the off-season. Our players must become stronger and more physical if they are to battle underneath the basket. In short, the coaches know that we need to become a more “physical” team as well as to build on our overall athletic abilities.

Southold’s 1-3-1 zone really disrupted the Indians’ offensive game plan. Senior Jimmy Read once again led the team with 10 rebounds, with junior Myles Clark grabbing 7 rebounds as well. Nathan Mundy was high scorer with 14 points but was not as consistent as he has been in the past.

Coach Mike Mundy said that his team played hard but missed some great scoring opportunities down the fourth quarter stretch. Coach Mundy said the team needs to have better shot selection, find the open man, move the ball quicker and learn to finish, especially in and around the basket. The team, he said, is very optimistic that it has improved and will continue to improve throughout the remainder of the season. Both the girls and boys varsity teams will be traveling to the Ross School on Friday, February 3 for a rare doubleheader. The girls will be playing at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6:15 p.m. The teams would like to thank the fans for the wonderful support throughout the winter season.