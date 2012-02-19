Boys Basketball: Seniors honored at their last home game

Rebounding is an important part of the game of basketball and teams that can rebound, especially after a tough loss, can be successful. Last Friday night, February 10, the Indians traveled to Bridgehampton and posted a tough 73-52 loss. Although the team came out strong and had a solid start early in the game, their opponents had a huge third quarter, outscoring the Indians 26-9.

Both Bridgehampton’s Caanan Campbell (27) and Jason Hopson (21) combined for 48 points.

The Indians never quit and finished with 23 fourth-quarter points themselves. Once again, the team was led by Jimmy Read, who had a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Matt BeltCappellino had 17 points and 7 rebounds. Team foul shooting has continued to improve as the Indians shot 81 percent (13 of 16) from the line, including Jimmy’s perfect 7 of 7 for the game.

Too many turnovers, 25 altogether, proved to be the big difference in this game. Bridgehampton capitalized and converted them into easy baskets.

For its final home game of the season, the team had to rebound for Monday’s game against Smithtown Christian.

It was an opportunity for the team, and their loyal fans, to bid seniors Jimmy Read and Alex Graffagnino a last farewell as varsity basketball players and team captains. Prior to the game, Coach Mike Mundy honored his two senior players at center court.

The boy’s team also wore special purple socks in order to call attention to the issue of dating violence. The program included a brief presentation to the fans and teams about the importance of recognizing and curtailing the problem, which is far too common in today’s dating scene. The Shelter Island coaching staff further discussed this issue at the conclusion of the game in their locker room.

As the game began, both teams started out fast but the Indians closed out the first quarter enjoying a 16-to-10 advantage. It was very obvious from the early going that junior Hunter Starzee came ready to play.

He dominated the backboards early and often, as well as converting on his first four field goal attempts. Hunter played his best game of the year, scoring a season-high 19 points. His classmate Nathan Mundy regained some of his mid-season form, going 8 for 8 from the foul line and totaling 12 points.

The Indians began to pick up their defensive intensity during the second quarter and created some much needed turnovers for a decisive 19-7 advantage during the second period and a 35-17 score by halftime.

But in the end, it was the solid play of both seniors that helped the Indians to victory. Alex Graffagnino scored 11 points, including a big 3-point bucket in the second half when Smithtown Christian was threatening a late game comeback. In addition, Alex had 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for the game. Jimmy Read continued to be the team’s most consistent performer, scoring 13 points, collecting a team-high 14 rebounds, as well as 2 steals and 4 assists. It was a solid performance for the two graduating seniors.

Sophomores Matt BeltCappellino and Riley Willumsen combined for 9 of the team’s 17 assists.

The Indians continued to shoot well, going 18 for 38 from the 2-point range (48 percent) and 23 for 34 from the foul line (68 percent).

The Indians earned a solid 68-52 win before a very supportive hometown crowd.

The team would like to thank the cheerleaders for their wonderful support throughout the year: “You are the BEST!” The team would also like to recognize and thank Katy Binder for her great job at the scorer’s table, keeping our official score book. Katy is a bright young lady who really takes great pride in everything she does for our school and community.

The team will complete their season with an away game at Greenport on Wednesday, February 15. That game and a season review will appear in next week’s edition of the Reporter.