Bob DeStefano Jr. takes over Island's GOP committee

Bob DeStefano Jr. is now the head of the Shelter Island Republican Committee, replacing Amber Williams, who held the job for the past four years. Mr. DeStefano is the son of the GOP’s candidate for supervisor, Bob DeStefano, who unsuccessfully sought the office in November.

The younger Mr. DeStefano, 42, is an attorney in private practice serving clients on both Shelter Island and in Mineola.

Ms. Williams will continue serving the committee a party treasurer, a post that had been held by Paul Mobius. Mr. Mobius wanted to pass the job on and Ms. Williams said she had the abilities as an accountant to take it on. She also is treasurer of the Shelter Island Fire District.

“I think it’s good to have turnover — fresh ideas,” she said about Mr. DeStefano’s ascension as party leader.

For the complete story, see the February 9 Reporter.