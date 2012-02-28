50 YEARS AGO

From the Osprey’s Nest

This Old Byrd bows to the greatest bird of all — Colonel John Glenn, whose Tuesday morning flight…commanded the eyes and ears of the world. Many students in Shelter Island School found their regular programs altered so they could see or hear the history-making flight. Utilizing two TV sets, some 100 students viewed the proceedings. Others heard of Glenn’s progress via classroom radios. • FEBRUARY 24, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Dining with Dena: Modernised meatloaf

This ultimate “Mom” food has recently gained new status in toney restaurants, but it certainly never lost its appeal in most homes, diners or cafeterias across the land … Found in one-pound tubes … ground turkey … sells for 89 cents to $1.29. • FEBRUARY 26, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

State has no right to require permits

…Residents of Shelter Island shouldn’t have to obtain state [fishing] permits because the King of England established their right to fish here more than 300 years ago…The Nicholls’ patent…is “pretty good” about making it clear that Shelter Islanders have full control of the waters and their products. • FEBRUARY 28, 2002