50 YEARS AGO

Osprey’s Nest

Some women are really loyal. When they reach a [certain] age, they like to stick to it. • FEBRUARY 17, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Cold snap keeps isle under wraps

Area meteorologists reported this week that the recent cold snap was the most frigid experienced by the East End in two years. This news follows a spell when early February days had a balmy air about them-—a hint of spring so strong it set the birds to chirping. • FEBRUARY 19, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

350th celebration quilt

Quilter Linda Tapfar has completed the Shelter Island 350th Anniversary Celebration quilt. With the assistance of Mary Kanarvogel, she has created a very special work of art, which interprets the Island in geometric design and color. • FEBRUARY 21, 2002