Arts: Hilary King to read at 3 local libraries

Three area East End libraries are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by hosting Island poet Hilary King, who will be reading from her book, “Love … And Other Poems,” at the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor on Saturday, February 4; the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library on Saturday, February 11; and at the Rogers Mansion on Tuesday, February 14 in a joint program sponsored by the Southampton Historical Museum, Rogers Memorial Library and the North Sea Poetry Scene.

Following Ms. King’s 10:30 a.m. reading on the 4th at John Jermain, she will use her poetry as inspiration to guide participants in writing their own Valentines. The free program is limited to 12 people and pre-registration is required; call 725-0049 to sign up. The library is temporaily located on West Water Street in Sag Harbor.

In Cutchogue, Ms. King’s reading will begin at 2 p.m. on February 11 at the library located at 27550 Main Road. The program is free.

And then from 3 to 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, February 14, Ms. King will be one of 14 featured Long Island poets reading from their original work at the Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane in Southampton. Donations at the door will be accepted. A reception and early supper will follow the program at the Southampton Inn. Call 283-2494 for program reservations and 283-6500 for dinner information and reservations.