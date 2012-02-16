A sewage pipe to Greenport called environmental threat

Although the Heights Property Owners Corporation has asked Greenport about the possibility of connecting to the village’s sewer system, it’s unclear if anyone really favors the idea.

Greenport Mayor David Nyce told the North Fork Environmental Council Monday night at a meeting at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport that he agreed with that group’s position: if it wants more customers for its recently expanded sewage plant, Greenport should extend sewer service to other North Fork communities before it considers building a pipeline to Shelter Island Heights.

He cautioned that he’s only one of a five-member Village Board. But Trustee Mary Bess Phillips led the opposition when the proposal came to the Village Board in December, saying she had doubts about a pipeline that could jeopardize water quality if it breaks.

HPOC General Manager Julie Ben-Susan said that the Heights was only in the preliminary stages of exploring various options to handle its residents’ sewage in the future. When HPOC pulled such a plan from the table about 10 years ago, it cited the high cost of implementing it. It also considered building a system to send treated waste water from its sewage plant to the Shelter Island Country Club’s golf course to help recharge the aquifer.

The Heights instead upgraded its sewage plant.

The cost of an underwater pipe to Greenport has since increased, according to NFEC president Bill Toedter, who said Monday morning, “It was a bad idea under the previous administration and is still a bad idea.”

The NFEC’s concern is that any leak in the pipeline could go undetected for a long time, posing a “ridiculously high” chance of serious water pollution, Mr. Toedter said.

At Monday night’s meeting, Mr. Nyce said there were areas on the North Fork where a rising sea level and aging home septic systems pose an environmental threat. He said he preferred to look to those communities in Southold Town for new customers. Following the recently completed upgrade to the village’s waste water treatment plant, the Greenport sewer system is now running at less than half its capacity, he said.