19 hosts already signed up for Shelter Island Bucks baseball players

Nineteen host families already have been lined up out of the 25 or so needed for the new Shelter Island Bucks college-level baseball team, which will play at Fiske Field and at diamonds of other league teams across eastern Suffolk in June and July and possibly into August if the Bucks make the playoffs.

David Gurney, one of the key organizers of the team, a new member of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, said Monday that Islanders have been approaching him in the street and at his Shelter Island Hardware store offering a rooms for a player or even two in one case.

“We’re almost there,” Mr. Gurney said during a stop at the Reporter office Monday. He remarked at the way Shelter Islanders always step up to support community projects and programs.

The non-profit baseball league gives college players from across the country a chance to stay sharp during the summer season. A major hurdle before the new team can come together is the task of finding housing for its players.

Click here to read a recent Reporter story about the meeting organizers held last week to answer the public’s questions.