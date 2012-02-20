Shelter Island 8th grader headed to regional free-throw championship

Shelter Island eighth-grader Peter Kropf, 13, has advanced to regional competition in the Knights of Columbus-sponsored Free Throw Championships to be held at St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Deer Park on Saturday, March 10.

Peter learned about the competition from his coaches at school and advanced through two rounds to get to the March regionals. He competed in a local meet in Peconic in which he downed 22 of his 25 shots, qualifying to move on to East End competition at McGann-Mercy High School, where he put 19 shots out of 25 through the hoop.

He’s hoping to score well in March so he can advance to statewide competition to be held in the spring at a venue to be decided, according to his mother, Andrea Kropf.

Just making it to regionals is a real accomplishment, Ms. Kropf said.

She and Peter’s dad, John Kropf, will be making the trip to Deer Park with camera in hand for an early morning competition slated for 9 a.m. on March 10..