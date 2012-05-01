Who's New: Callum E. Barr

Christopher and Hilary Barr of Washington D.C. have announced the birth of their first child, son Callum Evan Barr, on October 30, 2011 in Washington, D.C. Callum weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 23 inches long.

Callum’s grandparents are Nancy and Ed Barr of Shelter Island and Bonita Springs, Florida, Patty Oat-Judge of Noank, Connecticut and James Oat-Judge of Farmington, Connecticut. Nancy Barr said his Florida grandparents are looking forward to Callum’s visit next month.