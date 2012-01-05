What's Happening: Week of January 5, 2012

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 10 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. The guest speaker will be Carol Galligan, feature writer for the Reporter, who will talk about her series on the Hispanic population on the North and South forks. Everyone is welcome. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee and dessert will be served.

A contribution, monetary or something non-perishable, would be welcome for the community Food Pantry, housed at the church.

SHELTER ISLAND LIBRARY UPDATE

Attend the Shelter Island Library’s annual meeting on Saturday, January 14 at 4 p.m. and learn about the year’s highlights and goals for 2012. The slate of nominees for the library’s Board of Trustees will also be presented for election. All library members are entitled to vote, but be sure to bring your library card if you wish to do so. The meeting will be held in St. Mary’s Parish Hall since the library’s lower level is currently under construction.

LAST CALL FOR GIRLS STATE

The deadline for juniors interested in participating in the American Legion Auxiliary’s Empire Girls State is next Wednesday, January 11. The week-long intensive program in Brockport, New York takes place in late June and provides hands-on experience about how local and national governments work. It is supported by the Mitchell Post 281 Auxiliary and the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island.

For more information or to express an interest, contact Auxiliary member Pam Jackson at 749-0988 or Mark Palios in the school’s Guidance Department.

LEARN ALL ABOUT IT…

If an e-reader was one of your holiday gifts and you would like to learn how to download free books through the Shelter Island Library, one-on-one help is at hand. Make an appointment with Library Director Denise DiPaolo or Reference Librarian Jennifer Blume to find out how you can use your Kindle, Nook, iPad or other e-readers to download books from the library’s collection on the Live-brary system.

Call 749-0042 for an appointment, and be sure to bring along your e-reader, power cord and your Amazon password if you already have one and are using a Kindle.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Weather permitting, the Custer Institute, Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open on Saturday, January 7 from 7 p.m. to midnight for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under the age of 14. If in doubt about the weather, call the observatory at 765-2626.

FAMILY SCRABBLE FESTIVAL

Congregation Tifereth Israel, located at 519 Fourth Street in Greenport, will host its popular Family Scrabble Festival on Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. There will be prizes and refreshments. Admission is an $8 donation, no charge for children under 12 years old. For more information, call 477-0813.

FINANCIAL AID ADVICE

The Long Island Regional Advisory Council on Higher Education and Congressman Tim Bishop will hold the fifth annual Financial Aid Information Seminar at St. Joseph’s College on Monday, January 10 at 6:30 p.m. The free program for parents will include discussion with financial aid professionals from 18 Long Island colleges and universities on various aspects of paying for a student’s college education. To register, call 632-6586 or email faseminar@sjcny.edu. St. Joseph’s is located at 155 West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue.

NFCT AUDITIONS

The North Fork Community Theatre will hold auditions for its production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” on January 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing 16 measures of a Broadway-style song, read from the script and have appropriate clothing for the dance portion of the audition.

The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For more information, visit nfct.com.