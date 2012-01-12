What's Happening: Week of January 12, 2012

IN THE DISPLAY CASE…

Enjoy vintage Shelter Island as seen through the picture postcard collection of Elena DeStefano. All this month, Island scenes and history will be on exhibit in the display case at the Shelter Island Library — during regular library hours.

ADULT PING PONG

If you’re age 18 and over, you can enjoy playing ping pong Monday nights, starting Monday, January 16, at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. All levels of skill are welcome. There is no charge and advance registration is not necessary — just show up. Who knows, there may be an Island Forrest Gump in our midst.

SUPPORT THE CLASS OF 2012

Shelter Island Indians hooded sweatshirts and short-sleeve cotton T-shirts are now on sale as a school Class of 2012 fundraiser. The shirts are navy with white and gray lettering and the Indian logo is on the front. They come in sizes small to 3XL and cost $40 for the sweatshirt and $20 for the tee. To order before January 20, check with a senior or Mark Palios in the Guidance Department; checks should be made out to the Shelter Island School. Delivery is expected by February 3.

HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE

The town’s Recreation Department will offer the DEC’s 10-hour Hunter Education Course on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29. The course is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. (Permission from a parent or legal guardian is required for those ages 12 to 16.) The free course will cover firearm safety as well as basic outdoor skills and responsible hunting techniques; it is a prerequisite for a bow hunting license. The deadline for registration is Friday, January 20; call Recreation Director Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4 p.m. to sign up. Information about the on-Island location will be available when you call.

INDUCTION CEREMONY

Shelter Island School’s junior class members of the National Honor Society will be inducted at a special dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 at the Chequit Inn. For more information, contact Honor Society advisor Janine Mahoney at 749-0302, extension 322.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CHORAL SOCIETY AUDITIONS

The Choral Society of the Hamptons is auditioning singers for its spring concert beginning on Monday, January 16 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the East Hampton Presbyterian Church. The March 18 concert will feature John Rutter’s Requiem among other works. To schedule an audition, call Executive Director Veronika Semsakova at 204-9402. Several Shelter Islanders are members of the Choral Society.

CLASSIC FILMS AT BAY STREET

The Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue with a Marlon Brando weekend, featuring “On the Waterfront” on Friday, January 13 and “The Godfather” on Saturday, January 14. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s in Sag Harbor will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday on Saturday, January 14 at 5 p.m. with the program, “The Other America,” a discussion led by the Reverend Katrina Foster including excerpts from Dr. King’s speech on “Poverty in America” and its echoes in the Occupy Movement. Dr. Foster has been pastor of St. Michael’s and Incarnation Lutheran churches in Amagansett and Water Mill respectively and among her many citations is the NAACP’s Women Who Make a Difference Award in 2001.

YEAR OF THE DRAGON

Floyd Memorial Library will host an introduction to Chinese culture, a program designed for all ages, on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. The “Year of the Dragon,” presented by George Wei, will focus on Chinese history with a brief overview of key dynasties, classic stories and characters from Chinese literature and classical Chinese dance and musical instruments. The library is located at 539 First Street in Greenport. For more information, call 477-0660.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Join Mashomack’s Tom Damiani on the state Ornithological Association’s annual waterfowl count on January 17 at 8 a.m. at the Red House, Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. Each January, birders visit lakes, rivers and shorelines to count waterfowl as part of this survey, which has been conducted since 1955. If you would like to participate or want more information, contact Tom at tdamiani3@optimum.net or call him at 477-6456.

NORTHEAST STAGE DRAMA

The Northeast Stage’s production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “‘night Mother,” will open in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Hall in Greenport on Thursday, January 19 and run through Sunday, January 22, continuing the next weekend from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28. Curtain is at 8 p.m. and at 5 p.m on Sunday. The two person cast stars Jere Jacob and Amie Sponza. Admission is $15; tickets are available at the door. For information or reservations, call 477-2972 before 7 p.m. on show dates.

AUDITION DATE CHANGE

Try-outs for the North Fork Community Theatre’s production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” have been changed to Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Be prepared to sing 16 measures of a Broadway-style song, read from the script and have the appropriate clothing for the dance portion of the audition. NFCT is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.