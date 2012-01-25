What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of January 26, 2012

FREE THE TREES!

Help rid Mashomack Preserve of Asiatic bittersweet and other invasive vines that can kill trees. Volunteers are needed to remove these problematic plants between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on Friday, February 3; Saturday, February 11; and Fridays, February 17 and 24. Bring work gloves and come make a difference. Let Mashomack know you’ll be there; call 749-1001.

THE GIFT OF BLOOD

Help to meet the goal of 50 pints of blood at this Saturday’s Shelter Island blood drive, which will be held in the school gym between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in cooperation with Long Island Blood Services. Those 16 (with parents’ permission) and older are eligible to donate; just bring a photo ID. For more information, contact the drive’s student representative, Corrine Mahoney, at 749-0431.

SUPPORT THE SOUPER BOWL

Members of the Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society will join a nationwide effort, the Souper Bowl, to collect food and money for local food pantries. Between Friday, January 27 and February 3, the boys will be pitted against the girls to see who can collect the most food donations for Shelter Island’s Food Pantry housed at the Presbyterian Church.

Community members can help out by dropping off non-perishable food in the school’s lobby and specifying if it goes to the boys or girls. The goal is to double last year’s collection of 375 items.

DESSERT THEATRE

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a concert performance of the Broadway musical, “I Do, I Do,” featuring the North Fork Community Theatre’s Dee Martin and Rusty Kransky, on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. The music director is Linda Betjeman. Tickets are $25; call the church office at 749-0805 for reservations.

ON DISPLAY

The Shelter Island Library is looking for exhibits for its display case for the months of March, April and May. Each exhibit runs for a month. If you have a unique or unusual collection that you would be willing to share, give the library a call at 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS AT BAY STREET

The Picture Show continues at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street with these two classic Walter Pidgeon films — “How Green Was My Valley” on Friday, January 27 and “Mrs. Miniver” on Saturday, January 28. The films begin at 8 p.m.; admission is $5 at the door.

VINTAGE JEWELRY SALE

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a sale of one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry on Friday, January 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ELIH Conference Room. For more information, call 477-5196.

ALL ABOUT ‘DOUBT’

North Fork Community Theatre will present “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley over the next two weekends, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (matinée), January 27-29 and February 3-5. The curtain is at 8 p.m. for evening performances, 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinées. All tickets are $15; call 298-NFCT to order. The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck.

The play’s four characters struggle to understand what kind of damage “doubt” as well as “certainty” can do and examine the tensions between old and new ways of thinking.

HOW TO USE A TELESCOPE

Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will host a workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 for those who want to learn how to use a telescope or how to buy one. The program will be followed by hands-on help from the instructor and then stargazing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.