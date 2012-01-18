What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of January 19, 2012

HOST FAMILIES WANTED

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League needs host families to house the college students this summer who will be playing for the new Shelter Island HCBL team, the Bucks. The successful launch of the team requires securing housing for 25 players. An informational meeting on the need for team housing will be held by Island organizers Corey Cass, Mike Dunning and Dave Gurney at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the Shelter Island School auditorium. For more information, call Dave Gurney at 433-1502.

HELP WITH TAXES

The Shelter Island Library will again offer its AARP Tax-Aide Prep program on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning February 6 and continuing through April 9. (The program will not be held on February 20 when the library is closed.) One-on-one income tax assistance is available in one hour sessions on a confidential basis. Appointments must be scheduled in advance; call the library at 749-0042. Then stop by the library to pick up the forms that need to be completed before your meeting.

LITTLE LEAGUE SIGN UP

It’s that time already — to sign up kids for Little League on Shelter Island. Registering for the league will take place in the Shelter Island School lobby on Wednesday, February 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Gurney at 433-1502.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW

The Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre continues this month with a William Powell and Myrna Loy weekend. “Love Crazy” will play on Friday, January 20, followed by “The Thin Man” on Saturday, January 21. Both films show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Custer Institute, located in Southold on Main Bayview Road, is open to the public on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight for guided tours of the sky (weather permitting) via the observatory’s powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. To check on the weather for this Saturday’s stargazing, January 21, call 765-2626.

ALL ABOUT ‘DOUBT’

North Fork Community Theatre will present “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley over the next three weekends, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (matinées), January 20-22, 27-29 and February 3-5. The curtain is at 8 p.m. for evening performances, 2:30 p.m. for Sunday matinées. All tickets are $15; call 298-NFCT to order. The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck.

The play’s four characters struggle to understand what kind of damage “doubt” as well as “certainty” can do and examine the tensions between old and new ways of thinking.