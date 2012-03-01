Waddington ends term on Town Board, comments 'I'm not dead yet'

Shelter Island Councilman Glenn Waddingto attended his last Town Board meeting as an elected official on December 29, when the board conducted its annual year-end housekeeping session.

Deputy Supervisor Christine Lewis, who presided in Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s absence, read a proclamation honoring Mr. Waddington for his “12 years of service to the Town of Shelter Island” and recognizing his “professionalism, compassion and competence.”

Mr. Waddington was defeated in his bid to oust Mr. Dougherty, a two-term incumbent, after having served as councilman from 1994 to 2001 and from 2008 to 2011.

In thanking the board, Mr. Waddington said that Ms. Lewis’s summary of his contributions “sounded like a lot, it’s nothing that the rest of you haven’t done.” He added, “I’m not dead yet,” referring to a possible campaign for supervisor in 2013.

Councilmen Ed Brown and Peter Reich thanked Mr. Waddington for his time and expressed their pleasure in having served on the Town Board with him.