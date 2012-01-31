Viewfinder: Team takes the ‘Challenge’ on February 6

“The Challenge” — an award-winning high school quiz show in the tri-state area — is back for its 15th year on MSG Varsity, Cablevision’s Channel 14, and on Monday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. the Shelter Island School team will face off against East Islip High School in first-round competition.

Advisors for the Island team, from the left, are Janine Mahoney and Peter Miedema; team members, from the left, Corey Brewer, Team Captain James Read III, TV host Jared Cotter, and team members Elaine Liu, Morgan McCarthy and Wyatt Brigham (alternate).