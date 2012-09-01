Viewfinder: Dinner to go

Members of the school’s National Honor Society came up with an idea to raise the last of their $1,500 pledge to Habitat for Humanity —earning a build day on site for 15 students. They raffled off a homemade dinner for six, won by Ms. Treharne, a high school English teacher, and before Christmas delivered lasagne, garlic bread, salad, cookies and a cake to her home. From the left, Haley Willumsen, Jon LiCausi, Jay Card, Ariana Loriz, Ms. Treharne, Corey Brewer and James Read.