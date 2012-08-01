Easter weekend gathering at Shelter Island History MuseumCalling all volunteers for Shelter Island Cleanup: May 3 event to clear roadsides and beachesShelter Island Egg Hunt, a highlight of Easter weekend for family funGimme Shelter: Easter connections, April 20, 2025Easter, Passover reflections: Faith leaders on messages to congregations and the communityAdditional Boater Safety Classes: May and June sessions on Shelter IslandWhat is that? April 19, 2025Honors for Shelter Island’s ownShelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Hope, patience, confidence Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Reporter Community calendar: April 17, 2025Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2025Zeldin lays out Trump’s environmental priorities: No to wind power, industries should ‘self-police’Community Housing Board seeking accessory dwelling applicants: Last chance to qualify for 1st funding round