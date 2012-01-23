Varsity Boy's Basketball: Varsity boys show no mercy playing Smithtown Christian

The boys varsity basketball team beat Smithtown Christian 54-46 in a league game on the road Tuesday, January 17. Finally, a team that has struggled offensively, especially in the first quarter, poured on the offense, scoring 19 points for a 6-point lead at the buzzer.

Sophomore Matt BeltCappellino hit his first five field goal attempts but Smithtown Christian kept the game close. At halftime, the Indians enjoyed a 7-point lead (26-19) after tightening up their defense.

Back on the court, Smithtown Christian changed its defensive strategy, using a full-court zone press that produced seven critical turnovers. The Indian lead evaporated quickly and they found themselves trailing 38-37 late in the third quarter.

After a couple of Indian timeouts, the team made several adjustments that helped them to successfully deflect the press. The team got some very important fast break baskets and re-established its lead.

The score remained close during the first five minutes of the fourth quarter but the Indians got some much needed steals and continued to make free throws. The Indians shot a season high 17 of 24 free throws, which was the deciding factor in the game. Down the stretch, Jimmy Read went 4 for 5, Myles Clark 4 for 4, and Nathan Mundy 4 for 6 from the foul line down.

The team was led by Jimmy Read with a game high 16 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and some excellent defense on the opponent’s best player. Matt BeltCappellino collected 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The game also featured another fine performance by sophomore Nat han Mundy, who scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Senior Alex Graffagnino not only made the biggest steal of the game but also provided the ball handling skills that helped break the press in the fourth quarter. The team shot a season high 50 percent from the two-point range (17 of 34).

The Indians will host Greenport at home on Friday, January 20 and the Knox School on Monday, January 23 with a 5:45 p.m. start for both games. Coach Mundy said he is hoping that the fans come out and support our team.