Town slates hunting course

The Shelter Island Town’s Recreation Department will offer a 10-hour state Hunter Education Course on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29.

Where on the Island the course will be given had not yet been determined. Call Recreation Director Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4 p.m. for information and to sign up.

The course is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Permission from a parent or legal guardian is required for those ages 12 to 16.

The free course will cover firearm safety as well as basic outdoor skills and responsible hunting techniques.

The deadline for registration is tomorrow, Friday, January 20.