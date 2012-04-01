Surozenski succeeds Lechmanski, Fire commissioners choose Steinmuller as deputy chairman

Richard Surozenski took over from Larry Lechmanski as chair of the Shelter Island Fire Department Board of Commissioners Tuesday night and Andy Steinmuller stepped in as his deputy chair. The appointments were made by votes of the five-member board.

Also on Tuesday, Mr. Lechmanski, who last month ran unopposed for another five-year term on the Board of Commissioners, was sworn in.

Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the Shelter Island Library to use its second-floor space at the Center firehouse for movie nights through May while renovations are underway at the library.

Noting that the library performs a public service for the community, Mr. Lechmanski said he had no problem with the request. Commissioner Keith Clark agreed but said the permission should apply only for the dates the library requested through May. If work is delayed and the space is needed for a longer period of time, a new request will have to be filed with the fire commissioners. The board agreed.

As one of his final moves before turning the gavel over to Mr. Surozenski, Mr. Lechmanski advised newly hired custodians that the commissioners are their bosses. He said if there are any problems they are unable to resolve, or if firefighters or anyone other than the commissioners try to direct their work, they should advise the board.

The commissioners set their regular meetings for 2012 at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month except for the meetings of Monday, May 21 and Monday, December 17.