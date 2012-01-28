Suffolk Closeup: Rethinking the wheel

“It’s like back to the past — let the bulldozers roll,” said an outraged legislator Edward Romaine about some members of the Suffolk Legislature who do not support the county’s farmland, open space and drinking water preservation programs. “We have legislators who would shut down our preservation programs.”

The legislators, who include Democrats and Republicans and the presiding officer of the legislature, Bill Lindsay, cite the bad economy for wanting to change priorities.

Suffolk’s nationally-noted open space program was begun by the first county executive, H. Lee Dennison, in 1961. It was based on the new idea of purchasing only land development rights, not full title from farmers, so they could keep farming while realizing much of the cash value of their property and reduce their tax burden at the same time. It was launched in 1974 by Dennison’s successor, John V. N. Klein.

In 1987, County Executive Michael Lo Grande initiated the Drinking Water Protection Program to buy open space in order to protect Suffolk’s sole source of potable water.

Both programs have been credited with preventing the sprawl that covers much of western Long Island from spreading east. Still, through the years, a few legislators have been critical of them, despite continued strong support by the public countywide.

Legislator Thomas Barraga of West Islip said at a legislative meeting last month: “If anything, this should be stopped, at least for the present time, until things improve, improve economically. Sure, the scenario is, well, this is the right time to buy, because land is cheap. But most of the constituents that I have are really hurting financially. They don’t understand what we’re doing.”

Before the panel on December 20 were two ostensibly routine resolutions: using Drinking Water Protection Program funds, which are raised through the county sales tax, to pay the county’s share of preserving 57 acres of Sylvester Manor and 150 acres in Riverhead.

“I’m very concerned about the amount of money that we have going forward and we just continue to buy these huge, huge parcels,” complained Mr. Lindsay of Holtsville as the $4.8-million Sylvester Manor development rights purchase, a joint effort by Suffolk and Shelter Island, came up for what once would have been a routine vote.

Mr. Romaine of Center Moriches, whose district includes Shelter Island and Riverhead, told his colleagues that Sylvester Manor “has tremendous historical significance and has been the subject of many years of archaeological digs.” It “has been actively farmed for over 300 years. This goes back to the very history of Shelter Island.” With the second phase, the 241-acre farm would be saved. Moreover, Mr. Romaine spoke about how in eight separate referenda Suffolk voters had approved “what we’re doing here today.”

The legislature did vote to approve the Sylvester Manor resolution but then a vote was called on the $8.8-million purchase of land in Riverhead, with the title Long Island Beagle Club. “This is a lot of money here again,” protested Legislator Wayne Horsley of Babylon.

Mr. Romaine noted that the property had been rated “a high priority acquisition not only by the Town of Riverhead but by a number of environmental organizations … We have … money that’s existed for a special purpose that’s been designated not once, but eight times, by the voters … to acquire open space.” He spoke of people not wanting “to see the march of development that has started in the west and marched east continue to the two points of the island.”

A new legislator, Sarah Anker of Mt. Sinai, who has a background as an environmentalist, backed up his plea and saw a positive economic impact. Ms. Anker declared: “In looking at the broader perspective at land preservation, the voters voted to put money aside to buy open space … When we preserve open space we … maintain the character of our communities and we have farmland, we have vineyards … People go there, they come from all over the world … and they spend money … And the people and the county benefit from that.”

Still, Mr. Lindsay spoke of how “I’m seriously considering putting before … the voters, because of the very tough fiscal condition … suspending the land acquisition program and using it to keep the county afloat.”

The Riverhead resolution was tabled. Mr. Romaine said he intended to bring it back up in coming weeks. “There are people who want to overdevelop this county — to build, build, build. I will fight this!” he said.

He could use your assistance. A letter, phone call or email to your Suffolk legislator would help a lot.