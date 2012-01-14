Suffolk Closeup: A blow against the environment

It was a whopper of a mistake made by the Suffolk County Legislature as last year ended. It eliminated the Suffolk Department of Environment and Energy.

The reasons were economic. Suffolk’s tight financial situation required cuts, it was said. But in eliminating the department, the Legislature lost sight of what we have grown to understand: the environment is the economy here.

And if the environment is allowed to degrade, the survival of businesses that depend on a green, sustainable place will be threatened. The tourism and second-home industries, which bring in billions of dollars a year, agriculture and fishing — all will be in jeopardy. As environmentalists have long emphasized, people don’t vacation in sprawled-over Nassau County.

But to keep Suffolk the special place it is, requires continued, intense, directed effort — and the Department of Environment and Energy in its five years of existence had been demonstrating its strengths in that mission.

Not too incidentally, one doesn’t need to point to western Long Island for a lesson on what can happen here. Last week my wife and I returned from a trip to the South Pacific during which we celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. What a vision flying into Tahiti was. But once on the ground, it was outrageous to see what has happened to the island to which the artist Gauguin and others escaped. Tahiti is now full of ugly sprawl.

Other islands of French Polynesia that we visited were as exquisite as ever: Moorea, Bora Bora, Huahine, Taha’a. But not Tahiti. Indeed, the guidebooks suggest that you spend as little time in Tahiti as possible. If people can screw up Tahiti, they can screw up anyplace.

And eastern Long Island, just east of the biggest concentration of population in the United States, is especially vulnerable. We’ve known that for years — and that’s why we’ve created what are now nationally heralded programs to preserve open space and farmland. The Department of Environment and Energy was also part of that effort. It was a major accomplishment of the Steve Levy administration.

Eliminating the department saves relatively little money. Yes, the job of its commissioner is gone. But its 57 employees have been simply spread around to other county departments.

High-level access to the county executive on environmental issues now has been lost. The office of the environmental commissioner was just two doors down from the county executive’s office on the 12th floor of the H. Lee Dennison Building. The commissioner was in the loop daily as governmental decisions were made.

That’s exactly what the bill creating the department said the county needed — an “independent” Suffolk agency as the protector of the environment. For example, the Department of Environment and Energy had staffers monitoring the county’s pesticide-spraying program and pushing for safer alternatives. They have now been transferred to the county’s Department of Health Services, which has always supported the pesticide-spraying.

The measure creating the department declared that Suffolk’s “environmental resources constitute an inheritance that must be passed on intact to succeeding generations.” It spoke of Suffolk’s “unique environmental and ecological character … which make Suffolk County attractive to those who live, work and raise a family here; to businesses that are located or relocating here; and to thousands of visitors and tourists each year, whose presence generates enormous economic benefits for the residents of this county.”

The Suffolk Legislature in the waning days of 2011 forgot about all this as it eliminated the Department of Environment and Energy. Fortunately, some governmental mistakes can be corrected. This county department can be restored and should be, quickly.

My wife and I have taken drives in recent days to enjoy the lovely, warm weather and the beautiful place where we live. You don’t have to go to paradise in the South Pacific to find beauty on this planet. We have it on eastern Long Island. It’s as fine as any place on earth. Our great challenge is to keep it that way.