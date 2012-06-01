South Ferry farewell

Jason A. Green captained his last South Ferry crossing at the helm of the M/V Southside on Friday, December 23 after 39 years with the company. Family and crew members greeted him at dockside and the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert gave Captain Green a firehose salute to mark the occasion of his retirement. Captain Green leaves quite a family legacy at South Ferry, which employs Captain Seth Green, Captain Keturah Green, Captain Jason T. Green and his nephew Scott Overstreet.

South Ferry Company President Cliff Clark said later, “Jason was so much more than the captain of a ferry boat, although he did that to the highest level. He brought a spirit with him — a gentleness and a kindness — that bespoke his deep faith.”