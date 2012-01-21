Slideshow: Winter's first real snowfall for Shelter Island and the region

About 5 inches of the white stuff coated Shelter Island and the region Saturday morning before the precipitation turned to sleet and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service. which replaced a winter weather advisory with a storm warning during the morning on Saturday, predicted up to 7 inches of snow before the storm — a mild one compared to some of last winter’s blasts — was expected to taper off in the afternoon.

Town and private crews were out plowing by midday and the major roads were sanded by early afternoon.

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